Two injured in road mishap in Maharashtra's Thane

Two persons sustained injuries after two trucks collided with each other on the Mumbai-Nashik highway on Wednesday.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The injured people identified as 34-year-old Pramod Patodkar, the driver of the truck and 25-year-old cleaner, Mossim Kasim Khan. Both have been admitted to a local hospital.

According to an official statement, around 1:25 am a truck coming from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai carrying coal collided with another truck coming From Dhule to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

