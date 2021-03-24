MoD allows retired SSC officers of Army to use military ranks as applicable

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has decided to allow the retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the Army to use military ranks as applicable. The SSC officers, after completion of their mandated terms and conditions of service, had not been authorised to use the military ranks. This has been causing dissatisfaction and discontentment among the SSC officers who serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as Permanent Commission officers with the similar Service profile.

This decision of the Government will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers but will serve as a big boost to the young aspirants. In addition, this decision will act as a morale booster for the existing SSC officers.

The demand for use of military ranks by the Short Service Commission (SSC) officers after release from service has been pending since 1983. The SSC officers form the backbone of the support cadre of the Army. They serve for a period of 10-14 years to make up for the deficiency of young officers in units. There have been several attempts at making the SSC attractive. Permission to allow the use of military ranks by these officers has been one of their major demands.

Unlike in the past when SSC officers used to serve for a period of five years, now they serve for a tenure of 10 years, further extendable by four years. The SSC officers provide a support cadre to the officers' cadre of the Army and have been created primarily to provide young officers to the units.

