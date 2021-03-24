NDA government has taken several steps to seal international borders to check infiltration:Modi at a rally in Assam. PTI DG

... ...
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
... ...
Food ordering platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it would cover the entire vaccination cost for its fleet of over 2 lakh delivery partners across the country.This comes close to the heels of the central governments announcement on the next p...
By Baidurjo Bhose In what comes as a big blow not just for Team India, but also Delhi Capitals, batsman Shreyas Iyer may be forced to undergo surgery on his left shoulder and that could lead to him missing the whole of the 2021 edition of t...
NPAs have declined to Rs 8.99 lakh cr as of March 2020, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha....
The technical manager of a giant container ship that has been stranded in the Suez Canal for more than a day said on Wednesday it was working with Egyptian authorities and others to refloat the vessel. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement BSM, w...