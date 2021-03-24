Left Menu

Motor racing-Nissan commits to electric Formula E until end of 2026

Formula E is due to introduce its next generation of more powerful and faster cars for its ninth season starting in 2022-23.

Updated: 24-03-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:49 IST
Motor racing-Nissan commits to electric Formula E until end of 2026
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nissan will stay in Formula E until at least the end of 2026, the all-electric championship's only Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday. Formula E is due to introduce its next generation of more powerful and faster cars for its ninth season starting in 2022-23.

"We aim to design and build electric vehicles that transform the way communities connect and move, and inspire us all to work towards a sustainable society," Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said in a statement. "For Nissan, Formula E helps us bring excitement, energy, and the environment to the forefront as we deliver this vision of the future to an ever-growing, new, young and diverse audience."

Nissan has said it intends to electrify all of its new vehicle offerings by the early 2030s. Formula E started its 2021 season with two races in Saudi Arabia at the end of February.

Renault entered the inaugural Formula E championship before the team was re-branded Nissan in 2018, with Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi finishing as runner-up that season. Citroen's DS brand and India's Mahindra have also committed until 2026.

