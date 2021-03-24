Ten crude tankers could be affected by Suez Canal blockage so far- Vortexa

Ten crude tankers could be affected by Suez Canal blockage so far- VortexaReuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:55 IST
Ten tankers carrying 13 million barrels of crude could be affected after a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through, oil analytics firm Vortex said on Wednesday.
The approximate rate of the backlog is about 50 vessels a day and any delays leading to re-routings will add 15 days to the Middle East to Europe voyage, Vortex added.
