PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:05 IST
BSES discoms urge Delhi consumers to switch off lights for 1 hr during Earth Hour on Mar 27

BSES discoms have urged its Delhi consumers to switch off all non-essential lights and electrical appliances for an hour during Earth Hour on March 27 to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change, officials said on Wednesday.

BSES discoms have urged its consumers to switch off lights for one hour starting from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

Commenting on the importance of a sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said, ''We sincerely appeal to our over 4.5 million consumers and around 18 million residents in our area to make the right choice for the planet and for the future generations that will inherit it. This Earth Hour, 'switch-off and speak for nature'. Citizens can help protect the natural world to safeguard our future.'' It also urged consumers to adopt a sustainable way of life and adopt green options like solar energy, electric vehicles and energy efficiency as a way of life. BRPL and BYPL, which are the premier power distribution companies and joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and the Delhi government, will also switch off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 950 sq km, during the appointed hour on March 27, a BSES statement said.

Earth Hour is an annual international event created by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) that urges households and businesses across the world to turn off their non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour at the appointed time to raise awareness towards the need to take action on climate change, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

