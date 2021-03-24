AstraZeneca vaccine doses found in Italy, export ban on table - French official

Some 29 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines were found at a plant in Italy over the weekend, a French official said on Wednesday, and checks are still needed to assess whether they were export-bound.

Should it be confirmed that these doses were to be exported, the question of blocking the shipment should be on the table, the official at the French presidency said.

