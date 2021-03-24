Left Menu

President honours late Cecyl Esau with provincial official funeral

Esau was an uMkhonto weSizwe fighter and former Robben Island prisoner who was renowned for his principled activism and had a longstanding association with the University of the Western Cape.

Funeral proceedings will comply with Regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8, of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Iziko_Museums)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured late Western Cape freedom fighter, academic and community organiser Cecyl Esau by designating his funeral as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

In terms of Chapter 1.5.2 (a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, the President may designate the funeral of a distinguished person as a Special Provincial Official Funeral, said the Presidency in a statement on Thursday.

He was also one of the founding staff members of the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.

He passed away at his home on Wednesday, 17 March 2021, at the age of 66.

His funeral will take place on Saturday, 27 March 2021.

The South African Police Service will provide ceremonial elements, while the National Flag will be half-masted throughout the Western Cape on the day of the funeral.

Funeral proceedings will comply with Regulation 11B, Sub-regulation 8, of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

