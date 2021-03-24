Left Menu

President to appear before Judicial Commission of State Capture

The President will give evidence in his capacity as President and former Deputy President of the Republic and as President and former Deputy President of the African National Congress on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:14 IST
President to appear before Judicial Commission of State Capture
“This is in line with the President’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the Commission," said the Presidency.  Image Credit: (Wikipedia)

The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture next month.

The President will give evidence in his capacity as President and former Deputy President of the Republic and as President and former Deputy President of the African National Congress on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

"This is in line with the President's many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the Commission," said the Presidency.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People sent from other states to foment trouble in Bengal before polls outsiders: Mamata

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party considers only those people sent from outside West Bengal to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who originally hailed from other parts of In...

Biden to meet with immigration advisers as delegation visits Texas facility

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with immigration advisers and top Cabinet officials on Wednesday while dispatching White House officials to a Texas resettlement facility as pressure mounts over a recent jump in migrant arrivals at the U....

Faridabad: Main accused, accomplice convicted in Nikita murder case

A fast-track court in Haryanas Faridabad on Wednesday held two men guilty in the Nikita Tomar case, in which a 21-year college student was shot dead on the roadside in Ballabhgarh five months ago.Prime accused Tausif and another man, Rehan,...

CCI terms WhatsApp's conduct on updated privacy policy as "exploitative and exclusionary"; directs detailed probe

Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday directed its investigation arm to conduct a probe into WhatsApps updated privacy policy and terms of service on prima facie finding that the firm has contravened competition law provisions through its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021