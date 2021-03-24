Left Menu

R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi

Minister of State for Power & New and Renewable Energy Shri R K Singh congratulated  CESL for its new initiative under which it will provide affordable and high-quality LEDs to the rural population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:19 IST
R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi
The GRAM UJALA programme will be implemented only in villages of the 5 districts where consumers can exchange a maximum of 5 LED bulbs. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Power & New and Renewable Energy, launched the GRAM UJALA programme today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this program Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), will distribute high quality LED bulbs, at an affordable cost of 10 rupees per bulb in rural areas of Varanasi. The launch programme was attended by Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power and other dignitaries. Under phase 1 of the GRAM UJALA programme 1 crore 50 lakh LED bulbs will be distributed which will have a significant impact on India's climate change action energy savings of 2025 million kWh/year and CO2 reductions of 1.65 million T CO2/year. The programme will enable better illumination, at an affordable price of INR 10/bulb. This will usher in a better standard of life, financial savings, more economic activity, and better safety for rural citizens.

Minister of State for Power & New and Renewable Energy Shri R K Singh congratulated CESL for its new initiative under which it will provide affordable and high-quality LEDs to the rural population. He also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for electrification of every village in the state in nearly four years after signing the ambitious 'Power for All' agreement with the Centre.

Power Minister said that India is leading in energy transition as well as energy efficiency. This scheme is designed specifically for rural homes keeping affordability in mind and it will also result in energy savings as a 12 Watt LED bulb gives equivalent light as of 100-watt incandescent bulb.

Power Minister further lauded EESL's efforts in implementing the UJALA scheme under which 36 crores LED bulbs have been distributed and 1 crore 15 lakh street lights have been replaced with LED lights across the country resulting in energy savings of thousands of megawatts. Now the GRAM UJALA scheme is being launched for rural households where LED bulbs will be distributed at an affordable price of INR 10/bulb. The scheme has crossed the 6,150 distribution mark in Arrah, Bihar within 2 days of launch.

Under the programme, 7 watts and 12-Watt LED bulbs with 3 years warranty will be given to rural consumers against submission of working incandescent bulbs. The GRAM UJALA programme will be implemented only in villages of the 5 districts where consumers can exchange a maximum of 5 LED bulbs. These rural households will also have meters installed in their houses to monitor the numbers of hours of usage. Carbon credits will be prepared under the Shine Program of Activities with an option for verifying under the Voluntary Carbon Standard, depending on the needs of buyers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People sent from other states to foment trouble in Bengal before polls outsiders: Mamata

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party considers only those people sent from outside West Bengal to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who originally hailed from other parts of In...

Biden to meet with immigration advisers as delegation visits Texas facility

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with immigration advisers and top Cabinet officials on Wednesday while dispatching White House officials to a Texas resettlement facility as pressure mounts over a recent jump in migrant arrivals at the U....

Faridabad: Main accused, accomplice convicted in Nikita murder case

A fast-track court in Haryanas Faridabad on Wednesday held two men guilty in the Nikita Tomar case, in which a 21-year college student was shot dead on the roadside in Ballabhgarh five months ago.Prime accused Tausif and another man, Rehan,...

CCI terms WhatsApp's conduct on updated privacy policy as "exploitative and exclusionary"; directs detailed probe

Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday directed its investigation arm to conduct a probe into WhatsApps updated privacy policy and terms of service on prima facie finding that the firm has contravened competition law provisions through its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021