R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Power & New and Renewable Energy, launched the GRAM UJALA programme today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this program Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), will distribute high quality LED bulbs, at an affordable cost of 10 rupees per bulb in rural areas of Varanasi. The launch programme was attended by Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power and other dignitaries. Under phase 1 of the GRAM UJALA programme 1 crore 50 lakh LED bulbs will be distributed which will have a significant impact on India's climate change action energy savings of 2025 million kWh/year and CO2 reductions of 1.65 million T CO2/year. The programme will enable better illumination, at an affordable price of INR 10/bulb. This will usher in a better standard of life, financial savings, more economic activity, and better safety for rural citizens.

Minister of State for Power & New and Renewable Energy Shri R K Singh congratulated CESL for its new initiative under which it will provide affordable and high-quality LEDs to the rural population. He also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for electrification of every village in the state in nearly four years after signing the ambitious 'Power for All' agreement with the Centre.

Advertisement

Power Minister said that India is leading in energy transition as well as energy efficiency. This scheme is designed specifically for rural homes keeping affordability in mind and it will also result in energy savings as a 12 Watt LED bulb gives equivalent light as of 100-watt incandescent bulb.

Power Minister further lauded EESL's efforts in implementing the UJALA scheme under which 36 crores LED bulbs have been distributed and 1 crore 15 lakh street lights have been replaced with LED lights across the country resulting in energy savings of thousands of megawatts. Now the GRAM UJALA scheme is being launched for rural households where LED bulbs will be distributed at an affordable price of INR 10/bulb. The scheme has crossed the 6,150 distribution mark in Arrah, Bihar within 2 days of launch.

Under the programme, 7 watts and 12-Watt LED bulbs with 3 years warranty will be given to rural consumers against submission of working incandescent bulbs. The GRAM UJALA programme will be implemented only in villages of the 5 districts where consumers can exchange a maximum of 5 LED bulbs. These rural households will also have meters installed in their houses to monitor the numbers of hours of usage. Carbon credits will be prepared under the Shine Program of Activities with an option for verifying under the Voluntary Carbon Standard, depending on the needs of buyers.

(With Inputs from PIB)