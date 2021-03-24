Left Menu

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releases BJP Kerala manifesto promising new legislation for Sabarimala, laptops for students

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), March 24 (ANI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday released the election manifesto for the Bharatiya Janta Party for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, which promises new legislation for Sabrimala, at least one job for every family, six gas cylinders for BPL families and free laptops for high school students.

ANI | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releases BJP Kerala manifesto promising new legislation for Sabarimala, laptops for students
Union minister Prakash Javadekar. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), March 24 (ANI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday released the election manifesto for the Bharatiya Janta Party for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, which promises new legislation for Sabrimala, at least one job for every family, six gas cylinders for BPL families and free laptops for high school students. The manifesto promises housing, drinking water and power for all, legislation to put an end to Love Jihad, minimum wages in all sectors, ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 per month to a family if the sole breadwinner becomes ill and unable to work.

The landless among the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe families will be given free titles. It also commits itself to moving legislations to secure Sabarimala for the faithful and to stop 'Love Jihad.'and a ban on forcible religious conversions. Other highlights of the manifesto include Social welfare pension to be raised to Rs 3500, a strict ban on the 'Nokkukooli' and 'Attimari Kooli ' (unhealthy trade union practices in Kerala). It promises eligibility test for prior to the main PSC examination to be stopped and KIFB to be restructured in line with Constitutional provisions and be subjected to CAG audit.

Javadekar termed the manifesto as "dynamic, progressive and development-oriented." "Our manifesto focuses on Kerala's holistic development with provisions for jobs, terror and hunger-free state, law on Sabarimala, and 'love jihad'," he said.

The union minister said that the rift between CPM and Congress in Kerala is "a drama." "'Bengal mei dosti, Kerala mei kushti' is hypocrisy," Javadekar said.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front have ruled the state by turns over the past many decades. Earlier in the day union home minister Amit Shah on his campaign trail for the forthcoming assembly poll also hit out at the LDF and UDF governments and said that they have made Kerala a hub of corruption.

"LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption. When UDF comes to power, there is a solar light scam and during LDF's tenure, there are donor and gold scams," Shah said. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People sent from other states to foment trouble in Bengal before polls outsiders: Mamata

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party considers only those people sent from outside West Bengal to foment trouble before elections as outsiders and not those who originally hailed from other parts of In...

Biden to meet with immigration advisers as delegation visits Texas facility

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with immigration advisers and top Cabinet officials on Wednesday while dispatching White House officials to a Texas resettlement facility as pressure mounts over a recent jump in migrant arrivals at the U....

Faridabad: Main accused, accomplice convicted in Nikita murder case

A fast-track court in Haryanas Faridabad on Wednesday held two men guilty in the Nikita Tomar case, in which a 21-year college student was shot dead on the roadside in Ballabhgarh five months ago.Prime accused Tausif and another man, Rehan,...

CCI terms WhatsApp's conduct on updated privacy policy as "exploitative and exclusionary"; directs detailed probe

Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday directed its investigation arm to conduct a probe into WhatsApps updated privacy policy and terms of service on prima facie finding that the firm has contravened competition law provisions through its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021