NHAI to develop ‘Wayside Amenities’ at over 600 locations

NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:03 IST
NHAI has started a Land identification & monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged in designing the amenities after studying the local suitability. Image Credit: ANI

In a major move to improve commuters' experience on National Highways for both, passengers and truckers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop world-class 'Wayside Amenities' at more than 600 locations across 22 states along the National Highways in the next five years. Out of these, 130 are targeted for development in 2021-22. NHAI has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities. As per the plan, wayside amenities will be developed every 30-50 km along the current and upcoming Highways and Expressways.

The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as Fuel Station, Electric Charging Facilities, Food Court, Retail Shops, ATM, Toilets with shower facility, Children Playing Area, Clinic, Village Haat for local handicrafts etc.

Keeping in view the specific requirements of truckers, separate 'Truckers Blocks' will be developed at large amenities that will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Clinic, Eateries, Retail shops etc.

The facilities such as electric charging stations will help in promoting the use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution. The amenities will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts etc. at village haats developed at the amenities.

NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares. These will offer huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators and retailers. Currently, NHAI is offering Wayside Amenities on Public-Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways.

All upcoming greenfield/brownfield National Highway projects will be provisioned to have wayside amenities and logistic parks. NHAI has started a Land identification & monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged in designing the amenities after studying the local suitability.

These wayside amenities will not only go a long way in making highway travel more convenient for commuters but also will provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment to Highway users.

(With Inputs from PIB)

