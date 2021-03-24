Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:12 IST
The European Union is one of the United States' closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
The EU and China signed an investment deal in late December, despite American misgivings, in which Beijing promised to uphold international labour laws and allow more European involvement in its economy.
"Our judgment is that the onus is really going to be on China to demonstrate that the pledges it has made on forced labour, on state-owned enterprises, on subsidies are not just talk," Blinken told a news conference following a NATO meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- U.S.
- European
- Antony Blinken
- Beijing
- Europe
- State
- United States'
- The European Union
- American
- Blinken
- China
ALSO READ
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone - state media
Karnataka 'marching towards COVID free state': Minister
Delhi budget: Govt allocates Rs 50 crore for free COVID-19 vaccines to all in state-run hospitals.
Tripura experienced change with 3-year govt of double engine at state and Centre: PM Modi at inauguration of development projects for state.
Brief breather for Uttarakhand CM, crisis in state BJP still not over