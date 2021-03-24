Left Menu

Up to China to make good on trade promises with EU, U.S.'s Blinken says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:12 IST
The European Union is one of the United States' closest partners and it is up to China to make good on its promises to the bloc to open up its economy to Europe, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

The EU and China signed an investment deal in late December, despite American misgivings, in which Beijing promised to uphold international labour laws and allow more European involvement in its economy.

"Our judgment is that the onus is really going to be on China to demonstrate that the pledges it has made on forced labour, on state-owned enterprises, on subsidies are not just talk," Blinken told a news conference following a NATO meeting.

