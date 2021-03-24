Seed industry upset over govt disallowing trials of GM crops

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 18:48 IST
The seed industry on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Centre's ''regressive decision'' to not allow scientific field trials of genetically modified crops, including Bt Brinjal, without considering the recommendations from states and Union Territories.

In his written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had said, ''It has been decided that proposals of field trials of GM crops, including Bt Brinjal, will not be taken for consideration in the GEAC without recommendation of the concerned state/UT government.'' Expressing disappointment over the minister's response on transgenic crop trials, Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) Executive Director Shivendra Bajaj said, ''This further complicates the already cumbersome process of conducting field trials of transgenic crops in India.'' As per the regulatory process, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) reviews the data submitted along with the application to conduct field trials and is the only body by law to review the safety of the submitted data and grant final approval for field trials, he said.

''It is not possible for the states to review the data and make decisions. GM crops undergo rigorous safety assessment and conducting scientific research trials is a crucial part of this safety assessment,'' he added.

Bajaj said the proposed process further puts a question mark for science to progress in agricultural biotechnology, let alone commercialisation, and will lead to complete stoppage of GM research in India.

FSII and Alliance for Agri Innovation Director General Ram Kaundinya said, ''This will jeopardise the huge investments made by the Indian private sector companies in this space as well as the investments being made by the government through public institutions.'' Careers of thousands of students studying biotechnology will be finished, he said.

''If we do not use GM technology, we will also lose opportunities to save water and reduce fertiliser and pesticide consumption. This is a huge setback for science and technology in agriculture,'' he said.

This puts the Indian farmer at the grave risk of becoming uncompetitive in the international markets, Kaundinya added.

The industry body urged that the science-based regulatory process in the country be restored and all applications are assessed in a purely scientific and time-based manner.

