Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Intel's shares jumped on plans to expand chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.7 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 32470.88. The S&P 500 rose 9.4 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 3919.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 61.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13289.243 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms....

Polish hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit 2021 record

Poland reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday just shy of 30,000, as the pandemic cripples hospitals in some parts of the country and the government mulls sending patients to different regions to help cope.Poland has...

GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 18 on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares have surged nearly 900 so ...

Demi Lovato delivers emotional performance at 'Dancing with the Devil' Los Angeles screening

American singer and former Disney star Demi Lovato screened her new YouTube Originals documentary series Demi Lovato Dancing With the Devil with a three-song set at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 22. According to Variety, the singer perf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021