Left Menu

Lindiwe Sisulu to return to Sebokeng affected by sewage blockages

The meeting follows Deputy President David Mabuza’s visit to the township on Tuesday to check on progress made in the upgrading of the Sebokeng Regional Sewer Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:28 IST
Lindiwe Sisulu to return to Sebokeng affected by sewage blockages
Mabuza told the gathering that he was satisfied with the progress made to upgrade the plant and that recycled and clean water was now flowing to the Vaal River. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will return to Sebokeng next week to meet with local community representatives affected by sewage blockages that have resulted in the Vaal River pollution.

The meeting follows Deputy President David Mabuza's visit to the township on Tuesday to check on progress made in the upgrading of the Sebokeng Regional Sewer Scheme.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Sisulu, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Emfuleni Executive Mayor Gift Moerane and senior officials from Water and Sanitation, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and Rand Water.

During the oversight visit, the Deputy President and his delegation received a detailed briefing on the progress made in upgrading the dysfunctional system.

This was followed by a visit to the plant before he addressed a crowd gathered outside the gates of the plant.

Mabuza told the gathering that he was satisfied with the progress made to upgrade the plant and that recycled and clean water was now flowing to the Vaal River.

The next leg of addressing pollution includes the unblocking of all blocked pipes in Sebokeng and surrounding areas.

This will also encompass the refurbishment of malfunctioning pump stations.

The Deputy President has committed to return in due course with contractors, who will be appointed to carry out the task of unblocking sewage pipes in the township.

The appointment of the contractors will invariably lead to the creation of jobs for some local residents.

In her meeting with the community next week Monday, Sisulu will give detail of when the work of unblocking the pipes will begin, as well as the rest of the envisaged work.

Government has spent millions of rands addressing the pollution of the Vaal River by untreated sewage that flows from the treatment plant, pump stations and blocked pipes in the Vaal area.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nisargopchar Mahotsav observed at Urulikanchan’s Nisargopchar Ashram

Nisargopchar Mahotsav has been observed on Tuesday March 23, 2021 at Urulikanchans Nisargopchar Ashram in association with the Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy, to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Th...

Facebook's Zuckerberg lays out steps to reform internet rules

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out steps on Wednesday to reform internet rules, saying that companies should have immunity from liability only if they follow best practices for removing damaging material from their platforms....

Polish hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit 2021 record

Poland reported a record number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday just shy of 30,000, as the pandemic cripples hospitals in some parts of the country and the government mulls sending patients to different regions to help cope.Poland has...

GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 18 on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares have surged nearly 900 so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021