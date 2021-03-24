Left Menu

Efforts on to expedite repatriation of remains of Hindu man buried in Saudi Arabia as Muslim: MEA

Ministry of External of Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has recently met with top officials at the Saudi Mission in Delhi to expedite the exhumation and repatriation of the mortal remains of a Hindu man who was buried in Saudi Arabia according to Muslim rites.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 19:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Vishnu Sharma, Director, CPV Division MEA today appeared in person before the court and apprised it that the efforts are on to expeditiously repatriate the process to exhume the mortal remains of the Hindu man who mistakenly buried in Saudi Arabia. However, the official also informed that no timeline is set/given but best efforts are in process to resolve the matter. After noting the submission, Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh adjourned the matter for April 5.

Earlier, the court had directed the MEA official to visit the Saudi Mission in the national capital and inform about the pending proceedings and hand over the copy of orders passed by the High Court. Earlier, MEA submitted that Indian mission in Saudi Arabia had not given the No Objection Certificate for local burial, Death Certificate was translated by the employer, not by the Indian mission, Burial has taken place in a non-Muslim graveyard.

MEA official also informed the court that they received Rs. 4.65 lakh as compensation from the employer and the cheque will be handed over to the family. Counsel for the Petitioner (Deceased's wife) Advocate Subhash Chandran KR had contended that if the submission of MEA official is correct, it has to be taken as a serious diplomatic issue as the burial has taken place without the consent of the family and the country. He also submitted that the mistake done in the death certificate is matter for investigation and proper actions shall be taken against those who made the error.

Advocate Subhash further had also submitted that Sanjeev worked 23 years in Saudi and as per the information received from the colleagues of the deceased, his family is entitled for approximately Rs. 30-40 Lakh as end of service benefits, insurance etc. Only the Indian mission can verify the details and help the family for getting it. The petitioner had recently approached the Delhi HC and sought to exhume the mortal remains of her Hindu husband, who was mistaken as a Muslim and buried in Saudi Arabia. The widow has pleaded for repatriation of the mortal remains to India to conduct his last rites as per the faith of the family

According to the petition, the woman's husband named Sanjeev Kumar, an Indian citizen was passed away on January 24, 2021 at his workplace in Saudi Arabia. Sanjeev Kumar, who worked in Saudi Arabia for 23 years died due to diabetes, hypertension and cardiac arrest and the mortal remains were kept in Beesh General Hospital, Jizan, Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

