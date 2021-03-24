Swarnim Vijay Mashaal received in Southern Naval Command

'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory flame) received in traditional military custom by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command(SNC) on 24 Mar 21 at War Memorial inside Naval Base, Kochi. The event was witnessed by War Veterans, Senior officers and men from SNC.

The 'Victory Flame', was accorded ceremonial reception by 50 men Guard of Honour. The Victory Flame reached Kochi on 23 Mar 21after travelling a distance of approximately 2,500 kilometres and is travelling in four cardinal directions of Defence commands in the country commemorating the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' ie completion of 50 years of Bangladesh war. The flame will be travelling across the cities and villages felicitating the war heroes and their Next of Kins who were part of the 1971 War.

As a mark of Honour and Respect to the War Vetransthe 'Victory Flame' will visit the houses of CX John CPO(Retd) residing in Njarackal followed by TK Michael MCERA II (Retd), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) From Karumalloor. Thereafter the Flame will proceed to the residence of Hon Sub Lieutenant (Retd) VL Pappachan, Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) residing in Varapuzha at Ernakulam District on 25 Mar 21. The Navy band and ceremonial guard is also accompanying the team.

(With Inputs from PIB)