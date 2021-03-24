Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal received in Southern Naval Command

The flame will be travelling across the cities and villages felicitating the war heroes and their Next of Kins who were part of the 1971 War.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:20 IST
As a mark of Honour and Respect to the War Vetransthe ‘Victory Flame’ will visit the houses of CX John CPO(Retd) residing in Njarackal followed by TK Michael MCERA II (Retd), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) From Karumalloor. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory flame) received in traditional military custom by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command(SNC) on 24 Mar 21 at War Memorial inside Naval Base, Kochi. The event was witnessed by War Veterans, Senior officers and men from SNC.

The 'Victory Flame', was accorded ceremonial reception by 50 men Guard of Honour. The Victory Flame reached Kochi on 23 Mar 21after travelling a distance of approximately 2,500 kilometres and is travelling in four cardinal directions of Defence commands in the country commemorating the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' ie completion of 50 years of Bangladesh war. The flame will be travelling across the cities and villages felicitating the war heroes and their Next of Kins who were part of the 1971 War.

As a mark of Honour and Respect to the War Vetransthe 'Victory Flame' will visit the houses of CX John CPO(Retd) residing in Njarackal followed by TK Michael MCERA II (Retd), Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) From Karumalloor. Thereafter the Flame will proceed to the residence of Hon Sub Lieutenant (Retd) VL Pappachan, Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) residing in Varapuzha at Ernakulam District on 25 Mar 21. The Navy band and ceremonial guard is also accompanying the team.

(With Inputs from PIB)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

