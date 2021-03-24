Maha: Fire at godown in Thane district; no casualties

Maha: Fire at godown in Thane district; no casualtiesPTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:55 IST
A fire broke out at a complex in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.
The blaze erupted at a godown in the complex in Amne village on Padgaon road at round 4.30 am, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Two fire engines from Kalyan and Dombivili were pressed into service and the blaze was brough under control in the afternoon, he said.
A total of 15 godowns in the complex were completely gutted in the fire, while no casualties were reported, the official said.
