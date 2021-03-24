Left Menu

Maha: Fire at godown in Thane district; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 20:55 IST
Maha: Fire at godown in Thane district; no casualties
Representative Image

A fire broke out at a complex in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a godown in the complex in Amne village on Padgaon road at round 4.30 am, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Two fire engines from Kalyan and Dombivili were pressed into service and the blaze was brough under control in the afternoon, he said.

A total of 15 godowns in the complex were completely gutted in the fire, while no casualties were reported, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

