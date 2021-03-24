Left Menu

Railways received 278 complaints in last 11 months regarding quality of food, supply of packaged drinking water

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal informed that Indian Railways has received 278 complaints regarding the quality of food and supply of packaged drinking water in 11 months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:54 IST
Railways received 278 complaints in last 11 months regarding quality of food, supply of packaged drinking water
Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal informed that Indian Railways has received 278 complaints regarding the quality of food and supply of packaged drinking water in 11 months. In his reply, the minister said that Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has engaged private contractors to provide catering facilities in special trains either through Pantry Car or Train Side Vending. For the provision of e-Catering facilities, reputed service providers have also been empanelled by IRCTC.

During the period of 1st April 2020 to 28th February, 2021 Indian Railways received 278 complaints regarding the quality of food and supply of packaged drinking water, other than Rail Neer. In 59 cases, Rs 6,97,300 fine imposed to service providers and one has terminated, he added In his reply, the minister stated, "It is the continuous endeavour of Indian Railways to provide quality and hygienic food to the passengers as per norms and standards prescribed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. Indian Railways have taken various measures to ensure quality, hygiene and standards of food served to the passengers, which include use of CCTV Cameras in Kitchens, QR codes on food packets providing all details of the meals produced including date and time of packaging, certification from FSSAI, customer satisfaction surveys, Third-Party Audits of establishments and regular and surprise inspections by Railway officials."

"There is also a robust system of passenger grievances redressal through Integrated Helpline no. 139, Rail Madad, Twitter handle, and CPGRAMS. Indian Railways, at present, runs special trains in which only Ready to Eat food is being provided which are hygienic and governed by FSSAI standards", Goyal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on misinformation

Prince Harry will be joining the Aspen Institutes six-month commission aimed at tackling misinformation. The institute announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be joining the Commission on Information Disorder.According to The Hi...

India, Madagascar navies undertake joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone

In a move aimed at ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Ship Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona on Wednesday undertook joint patrol of Madagascars Exclusive Economic Zone and participated in PASSEX. Accord...

COVID-19 cases surge in U'khand, negative RT-PCR report must during Kumbh Mela

With COVID cases surging again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.COVID-19 cases co...

Tugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal

The shortest shipping route from Europe to Asia remained blocked on Wednesday as 10 tug boats struggled to free one of the worlds largest container ships after it ran aground in the Suez Canal. The 400-metre, 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021