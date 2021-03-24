Left Menu

NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities across 22 states

In a major move to improve the commuting experience on National Highways for both passengers and truckers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop world-class 'Wayside Amenities' at more than 600 locations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:00 IST
NHAI to develop over 600 wayside amenities across 22 states
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi In a major move to improve the commuting experience on National Highways for both passengers and truckers, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop world-class 'Wayside Amenities' at more than 600 locations.

It will be built across 22 states along the National Highways in the next five years, out of which 130 are targeted for development in 2021-22. NHAI has already invited bids to develop 120 such wayside amenities. The official from NHAI told, "As per plan wayside amenities will be developed every 30-50 km of current and upcoming Highways and Expressways. The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as fuel station, electric charging facilities, food court, retail shops, banks, ATMs, toilets with shower facility, Children's play area, medical clinic, village Hatt for local handicrafts."

"Keeping in view the specific requirements of truckers, separate 'Truckers Blocks' will be developed at large amenities that will include Truck and Trailer Parking, Auto Workshop, Truckers Dormitory, Cooking and Washing area, Toilets with shower, Medical Clinic, Dhaba, Retail shops," official added. The facilities such as electric charging stations will help in promoting the use of electric vehicles, thus, reducing pollution.

The amenities will also promote the local economy by generating employment opportunities and help local people to market their unique produce/ handicrafts etc. at village Hatts developed at the amenities. NHAI will develop these wayside amenities across the country with a combined area of over 3,000 hectares. These will offer huge opportunities for investors, developers, operators, and retailers.

Currently, NHAI is offering Wayside Amenities on Public-Private Partnership model for development and operation on existing highways. All upcoming greenfield/brownfield National Highway projects will be provisioned to have wayside amenities and logistic parks.

NHAI has started the land identification and monetization plan for development and real estate consultants have been engaged in designing the amenities after studying the local suitability. These wayside amenities will not only go a long way in making highway travel more convenient for commuters but also will provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment to Highway users. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on misinformation

Prince Harry will be joining the Aspen Institutes six-month commission aimed at tackling misinformation. The institute announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be joining the Commission on Information Disorder.According to The Hi...

India, Madagascar navies undertake joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone

In a move aimed at ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Ship Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona on Wednesday undertook joint patrol of Madagascars Exclusive Economic Zone and participated in PASSEX. Accord...

COVID-19 cases surge in U'khand, negative RT-PCR report must during Kumbh Mela

With COVID cases surging again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.COVID-19 cases co...

Tugs work to free giant container ship stranded in Suez Canal

The shortest shipping route from Europe to Asia remained blocked on Wednesday as 10 tug boats struggled to free one of the worlds largest container ships after it ran aground in the Suez Canal. The 400-metre, 224,000-tonne Ever Given ran ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021