Left Menu

Farmers agitation will continue, we're not going anywhere: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the farmers agitation will continue till the time the Centres rolls back the farm laws and provides legal guarantee on MSP.Referring to cases registered against many farmers in the aftermath of incidents on January 26 in Delhi, Tikait said, Farmers are not scared of cases.

PTI | Meham | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 22:22 IST
Farmers agitation will continue, we're not going anywhere: Rakesh Tikait
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the farmers' agitation will continue till the time the Centres rolls back the farm laws and provides legal guarantee on MSP.

Referring to cases registered against many farmers in the aftermath of incidents on January 26 in Delhi, Tikait said, ''Farmers are not scared of cases. This agitation will continue so long the Centre does not withdraw these laws and till the time a law is framed giving legal guarantee on MSP.'' ''This agitation will go till November-December,'' he said, while making it clear that the government should not be mistaken that farmers were going anywhere.

''The government thinks farmers will return home in summer. Earlier they thought we would go back home in peak winter. But we are not going anywhere, we have installed fans etc there,'' he said, addressing a farmers 'Mahapanchayat' here.

Anyone helping farmers in their agitation is facing harassment from government agencies, he alleged.

Claiming that the farm laws were not in favour of farmers, Tikait said the next target of the Centre is to create such a situation that ''farmers will eventually leave their land''.

''It is their plan to take away your land in the next 20 years,'' he added.

''Their target is to turn farmers into labourers, and once that happens they will get cheap labourers from villages for factories,'' Tikait said.

He also thanked farmers of Haryana and 'khaps' (caste council) of the state for supporting this agitation.

Tikait also called upon the farmers to be ready to move towards Delhi whenever required.

Hundreds of farmers are camping near Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The farmer leader said that a nationwide movement against the farm laws has started and the youth have a big responsibility now.

Tikait said the country will be saved when slogans of ''Jai Ram'' and ''Jai Bhim'' are raised together.

Enacted in September 2020, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI files case against DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday filed a case against DHFL and Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with criminal conspiracy in PM Gramin Awaas Yojana and loan case. They had opened a fictitious Bandra Branch of DHFL to ...

India, Madagascar navies undertake joint patrol of Madagascar's Exclusive Economic Zone

In a move aimed at ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, Indian Navy Ship Shardul and Malagasy Naval Ship Trozona on Wednesday undertook joint patrol of Madagascars Exclusive Economic Zone and participated in PASSEX. Accord...

Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on misinformation

Prince Harry will be joining the Aspen Institutes six-month commission aimed at tackling misinformation. The institute announced on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will be joining the Commission on Information Disorder.According to The Hi...

COVID-19 cases surge in U'khand, negative RT-PCR report must during Kumbh Mela

With COVID cases surging again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.COVID-19 cases co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021