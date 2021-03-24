Left Menu

UP Irrigation Dept carries out anti-encroachment drive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 22:43 IST
UP Irrigation Dept carries out anti-encroachment drive
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department carried out an anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, where it owns land along the banks of Yamuna.

The department plans to carry out more such drives on a bigger scale. It owns land in various places, including Okhla, Jasola, Madanpur Khadar and Khureji Khas, according to a state government statement.

''Over the years, complaints had poured in regarding encroachments, but the previous governments did not act,'' it said, adding that the Adityanath dispensation had been taking ''major action'' against the land mafia.

On Wednesday, the department managed to free six acres of land at Mandanpur Khadar. PTI TRS HMB

