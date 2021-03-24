Maharashtra reports 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths

Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 15098 discharges, and 95 deaths on Wednesday, as per the State Health Department. With this, the total COVID count in the state escalated to 25,64,881 including 2,47,299 active cases and 22,62,593 total recoveries. The total death toll touched 53,684 including the new deaths.

"Five States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. These states account for 77.44 pc of the new cases. 47,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours," read the release by Union Health Ministry. As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 Crore today. A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday denied permissions for a community celebration of the Holi festival this year. "Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, the BMC has decided to deny permission for a community celebration of the Holi. Thus, celebrations for Holi and Rangpanchmi will be restricted," informed a notice by BMC in Marathi.

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28-29 this year. (ANI)

