Due to soldiers' bravery, sacrifice, there has been 64 pc decline in terrorism: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that due to our soldiers' bravery and sacrifice, there has been a 64 per cent decline in terrorism as compared to earlier.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 23:20 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that due to our soldiers' bravery and sacrifice, there has been a 64 per cent decline in terrorism as compared to earlier. Singh while unveiling Major Mohit Sharma's statue in Rajendra Nagar, Ghaziabad said, "Due to our soldiers' bravery and sacrifice, there have been 64 pc decline in terrorism, as compared to earlier."

"The sacrifice of martyrs like Major Mohit Sharma is infused in national pride, inspiration, and faith. Like our soldiers, we also need to understand our responsibility as citizens," Singh said. The Para Special Forces Officer, Major Mohit Sharma who was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra in 2009, infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen under the alias of Iftikhar Bhatt.

Tomorrow, Rajnath Singh will address public rallies in West Bengal. "I shall be in West Bengal tomorrow to address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra, and Kakdwip assembly constituencies. Here is my campaign schedule for tomorrow," informed Singh in a tweet. (ANI)

