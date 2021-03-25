AstraZeneca has submitted approval request for Dutch vaccine plant -EU health chief

AstraZeneca has submitted approval request for Dutch vaccine plant -EU health chiefReuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 01:20 IST
AstraZeneca has submitted a request to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorisation of its Dutch vaccine plant, and a swift approval could lead to the first EU deliveries by the end of this month, the European Union's health chief said on Wednesday.
"EMA is now proceeding with a swift assessment in view of updating of the marketing authorisation under an accelerated procedure this week," Stella Kyriakides, in emailed comments, said of the plant run by AstraZeneca subcontractor Halix.
"If the process goes as smooth as expected, we hope to see deliveries from this production site already this month," she said.
