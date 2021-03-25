Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 05:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 05:16 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities poised to seesaw as U.S. economic news pushes indexes lower

Asian markets will likely open mixed on Thursday after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth.

Concerns about extended economic lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes also weighed on investor sentiment. "Rising interest rates, uncertainty of tax policy, concern over inflation all remain top of mind for investors. However, none of these themes speak to rising appetite for risk," said Peter Kenny of Kenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in Denver.

"We are seeing last year's big gains underperform the broader market." European shares closed near two-week lows, while oil prices resurged from steep losses earlier in the week after one of the world's largest container ships ran aground in the Suez Canal. Authorities were still trying to clear the ship from the vital shipping lane on Wednesday afternoon.

"While the cruise industry is a tiny part of the stock market ... it's possible that the news was a reminder about the broader threat that COVID-19 still poses to the entire re-opening narrative," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina. "We don't doubt that the economy will reopen substantially year-over-year and that GDP growth will be impressive, but it is worth remembering that we need to be wary of the market getting too far ahead of the facts on the ground."

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.18% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.42%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.39%. Emerging market stocks lost 1.91%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.86% lower.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.09 points, or 0.01%, to 32,420.06, giving up early gains even as investors piled back into economically sensitive sectors on bets for a continuing U.S. economic recovery, analysts said. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 265.81 points, or 2.01%, to 12,961.89, while the S&P 500 lost 21.38 points, or 0.55%, to 3,889.14, unable to halt the prior day's sell-off, as investors set aside economic optimism by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." Powell said a round of post-pandemic price increases will not fuel a destructive breakout of inflation.

"For the first time in probably six months there are genuine questions being raised about the pace and path of the economic recovery," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. "What perhaps had been complacency about the virus and the prospect of lockdowns has forced the markets to fundamentally reassess the conversation of risks of economies running too hot, inflationary pressures and higher yields."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.02% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.90%. Investors have focused on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield, pondering if there is room for long-term interest rates to run, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"We know that the economy is primed to begin to really accelerate in the second quarter," Kelly said. "But we haven't seen that acceleration yet so that's what we're waiting for." Support for most of the session came from data showing U.S. factory activity picked up in early March on strong growth in new orders. But supply chain disruptions exerted cost pressures on manufacturers, keeping inflation fears in focus.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.72% to $60.74 per barrel and Brent was at $64.22, up 5.64% on the day. The dollar index rose 0.196%, with the euro unchanged at $1.1812.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 1.6102%, versus 1.614% late on Wednesday. "We'll have to watch and wait naturally to see how this plays out," added IG's Rodda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

Entertainment News Roundup: Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music; George Segal dies at age 87 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau, President Of European Commission von der Leyen Discussed COVID-19 Pandemic

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SPEAKS WITH PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN CANADA PM TRUDEAU, EU PRESIDENT VON DER LEYEN DISCUSSED GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND STEPS BEING TAKEN IN CANADA AND EU - TRUDEAUS OFFICE ...

Japan says North Korea ballistic missile launch threatens peace

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday, Japans prime minister said, fuelling tensions ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and ramping up pressure on the new Biden administration in Washington. North Koreas b...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated U.S. trial results

AstraZeneca said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine was 76 effective at preventing symptomatic illness and completely stopped severe or critical forms of the disease, citing a new analysis of up-to-date results for its major U.S. trial.U.S. h...

Regulate AI or risk 'dehumanisation' at work, British unions say

By Umberto Bacchi March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britain must urgently regulate how companies use artificial intelligence AI at work, unions said on Thursday, warning of widespread discrimination if the technology is left unchecked.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021