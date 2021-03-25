Left Menu

UN chief urges ‘clear and credible’ plans to achieve net zero

The United Nations Secretary-General on Tuesday urged all countries, companies and financial institutions to commit to net zero or carbon neutrality, with “clear and credible” plans to achieve the target, starting immediately.

UN News | Updated: 25-03-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 08:50 IST
UN chief urges ‘clear and credible’ plans to achieve net zero

Addressing a ministerial meeting on climate action, Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated that 2021 is a “make-or-break” year to limit the global temperature rise by 1.5 degree Celsius, as set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“We need credible, coherent plans to cut emissions by 45 per cent compared to 2010 levels, by 2030”, Mr. Guterres said, urging countries to submit, or re-submit, ambitious nationally determined contributions (NDCs) “as a matter of urgency”.

He also called on development banks and donors to commit half their climate finance annually to adaptation, and to ensure those resources are accessible to the most vulnerable.

‘Phase out coal’

Alongside, the Secretary-General also underlined the need for a “breakthrough on ending coal”.

“Phasing out coal is the most important step to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. We must end the financing of coal-fired power. No new coal plants should be approved”, he said, noting coal must be phased out by 2030 in OECD countries, and by 2040 globally.

In particular, the UN chief urged the G7 nations to “take the lead by committing to this by their summit in June”. G20 countries should do the same, he added.

COVID ‘cannot delay’ climate action

Mr. Guterres also cautioned against any delays for climate action, including due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged countries to “move forward immediately” with virtual negotiations in reparation for the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held this November, in Glasgow.

“A successful resolution at COP 26, including on Articles 6 and 13 of the Paris Agreement concerning carbon markets and transparency, depends on this effort”, he highlighted, underscored the “full support” of the Organization “to ensure all countries are included, and all voices heard”.

Co-convened by Canada, China and the European Union, the Ministerial on Climate Action is an annual meeting ministers and representatives from a number countries, including from the G20 and chairs of key party groupings in the UN climate negotiations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high-level event was held in a virtual setting.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel to not initiate confidence vote in her govt after Easter shutdown debacle

Berlin Germany, March 25 ANISputnik German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not initiate a confidence vote in her government in the parliament over the situation around the coronavirus-linked Easter lockdown. In an embarrassing U-tur...

Samsung's HKMG-based DDR5 module delivers twice the speed of DDR4

South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industrys first 512GB DDR5 module, based on High-K Metal Gate HKMG process technology, for bandwidth-intensive advanced com...

Rugby-New Zealand look for Super inspiration for grounded juniors

New Zealand hope a domestic Super Rugby-style tournament for the countrys top youth players will pave the way to internationals against Australia and Pacific nations after cross-border competition at junior level was wiped out by COVID-19.W...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,657 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,657 to 2,713,180, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 228 to 75,440, the tally showed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021