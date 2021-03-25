Left Menu

Pune Restaurant employs specially-abled persons to serve customers

A restaurant in Pune is the first of its kind which employs specially-abled persons to cater to its customers. The employees take orders from customers using sign language.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 09:06 IST
Sonam Kapse, owner of the restaurant. Image Credit: ANI

A restaurant in Pune is the first of its kind which employs specially-abled persons to cater to its customers. The employees take orders from customers using sign language. The menu card here has a special sign for every food they wish to order and to place the order, the sign is communicated to the employees.

Sonam Kapse, owner of the restaurant said, " This is a socially conscious dining initiative, We have 20 hearing and speech impaired candidates working here." "This initiative gives a platform for them to earn for themselves and aims to take hearing and visually impaired people to the fore and make them feel equal because usually they are always offered a job where they work to the back end and never offered a front line job. Usually, such people are employed for kitchen work," she further said.

"We have a sign language menu where customers can place an order with employees by showing them a sign for food they wish to order. Communication is very easy, just like we are talking to kids using signs " she added. Dileep, a customer said," The ambience and concept are very good. It is a new experience to communicate in such a manner and it was lovely. This concept is already there in Mumbai, in Pune, I think this restaurant is the first for such an initiative. The taste of the food is also very good. The initiative is very good and should be encouraged." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

