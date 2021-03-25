40 beds hospital opened at Tikri border to provide health services to farmers
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has on Wednesday established a 40-bed hospital at Tikri border for the farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for several months. In an official statement, the national in-charge of INLD, Arjun Chautala said: "The government wanted to deprive the farmers of health facilities so that the farm movement could be hampered. So our party decided to provide healthcare service at the maximum level."
"We decided to establish a medical camp at Tikri border in which a temporary hospital carrying 40 beds has been established to look after the health of the agitating farmers. The hospital has three wards - two general and one ward for woman," Chautala added. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
