Left Menu

Bihar beneficiary receives 10th crore Ayushman Card

Twenty-five-year-old Irfan Ali, a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar, has received the 10th crore Ayushman card on the National Health Authority's IT system, to seek free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:37 IST
Bihar beneficiary receives 10th crore Ayushman Card
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Twenty-five-year-old Irfan Ali, a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar, has received the 10th crore Ayushman card on the National Health Authority's IT system, to seek free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

This landmark achievement is the result of Aapke Dwar Ayushman Campaign launched on 1 February to spread awareness among AB PM-JAY beneficiaries, in order to empower them to avail free medical benefits upto Rs 5 lakhs per family per year. With this achievement along with 4.68 crore beneficiaries verified using State's IT system, 14.70 crore individuals have been verified under the scheme.

Recently NHA has signed MoU with CSC SPV and UTI-ITSL to issue free PVC Ayushman Card to the eligible beneficiaries. Currently, the initiative is being implemented in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Uttarakhand among other States and UTs.

Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) said: "It is a great achievement for us that we have issued that 10th crore Ayushmancard to a beneficiary in Gopalganj district in Bihar, on NHA's IT system. I am glad to see that everyday lakhs of new beneficiaries are added under Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative. Encouraged from progress we have set a target to take the number of identified beneficiaries to atleast 20 crs in next financial year. For this, strong IEC activities are being performed in the States to motivate beneficiaries. This will be a true tribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat." "The idea for creating Ayushman cards is to ease the delivery of services for our beneficiaries. The beneficiary should not be subjected to any difficulty while visiting a medical facility for treatment. Ayushmancard enables identity verification thereby empowering the user to claim her right to free healthcare services. I believe Ayushman card will act as a great tool in the hand of the beneficiary," he added.

In 2021, as many as 2,14,51,428 beneficiary verification records had been created till March 23. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the flagship health protection scheme of the Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance UPA is paralysed now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi....

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout

More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijings propaganda offensive against HM over the Swedish companys previously aired concerns on Xinjiang.Earlier this week, China denied ...

Das confident of growth not being hit by second wave of Covid infections

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed confidence that the new wave of coronavirus infections would not impact economic recovery and maintained the RBIs recent 10.5 per cent growth forecast for the coming fiscal year.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021