Left Menu

COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt releases new SOP ahead of Holi, Kumbh

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government has released a new set of guidelines to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID norms in view of Holi, Mahakumbh and other festivals.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-03-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 11:53 IST
COVID-19: Uttarakhand govt releases new SOP ahead of Holi, Kumbh
File Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government has released a new set of guidelines to be followed, which requires people to strictly adhere to COVID norms in view of Holi, Mahakumbh and other festivals. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed till April 30 was released by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Wednesday.

According to the new SOP, the district administrations can reinstate containment zones. They have also been asked to impose penalties on people not complying with COVID norms, such as masks wearing and maintaining social distancing. At present, the state has 1,112 active cases. So far, 96062 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand while 1706 people have lost their lives to the deadly disease.

The Kumbh Mela is slated to be held from April 1 to 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday had written a letter to Chief Secretary Uttarakhand in which he advised the state government to increase the number of RTPCR tests, to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the health ministry and to display signages to disseminate the main points of the SOPs.

"The state has been informed that the daily testing numbers reported in Haridwar (i.e.50,000 Rapid Antigen Tests and 5,000 RTPCR tests) are not enough to effectively offset the huge number of expected pilgrim footfall. It has been advised that the share of RTPCR tests being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased as per the ICMR guidelines to ensure that the pilgrims and local population are appropriately tested," the letter read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance UPA is paralysed now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi....

After H&M, more foreign retail brands under fire in China in Xinjiang fallout

More foreign retail brands came under criticism from social media in China on Thursday, in the wake of Beijings propaganda offensive against HM over the Swedish companys previously aired concerns on Xinjiang.Earlier this week, China denied ...

Das confident of growth not being hit by second wave of Covid infections

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed confidence that the new wave of coronavirus infections would not impact economic recovery and maintained the RBIs recent 10.5 per cent growth forecast for the coming fiscal year.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021