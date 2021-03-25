Left Menu

UNICEF urges to secure safety of children in Al-Hol camp after two killed

“The security situation in the camp is alarming with the reported killings of 40 adults and two children since the start of the year, 16 of them during March alone.

UNICEF | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:02 IST
UNICEF urges to secure safety of children in Al-Hol camp after two killed
“With nearly 40,000 Syrian and foreign children living in Al-Hol camp, UNICEF calls upon the authorities in charge of the camp to secure the safety of children and all residents in the camp.  Image Credit: Flickr

"UNICEF received reports of a 15-year-old boy killed in the Al-Hol camp in an act of violence yesterday. Two weeks ago, another boy, 16 years old, was shot dead.

"The security situation in the camp is alarming with the reported killings of 40 adults and two children since the start of the year, 16 of them during March alone.

"With nearly 40,000 Syrian and foreign children living in Al-Hol camp, UNICEF calls upon the authorities in charge of the camp to secure the safety of children and all residents in the camp.

"This recent increase in violence in the camp highlights the urgent need for longer-term solutions for children in al-Hol. Syrian children should be safely reintegrated into their local communities and foreign children should be repatriated to their countries of origin in a safe and dignified way".

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress Thursday, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence.Thats been a familiar theme for l...

Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns over big companies that might lose their listings on US exchanges. Tokyos Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.1 per cent and Seoul and Sydney logged modest gains. Hong K...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance UPA is paralysed now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021