UNICEF urges to secure safety of children in Al-Hol camp after two killed

"UNICEF received reports of a 15-year-old boy killed in the Al-Hol camp in an act of violence yesterday. Two weeks ago, another boy, 16 years old, was shot dead.

"The security situation in the camp is alarming with the reported killings of 40 adults and two children since the start of the year, 16 of them during March alone.

"With nearly 40,000 Syrian and foreign children living in Al-Hol camp, UNICEF calls upon the authorities in charge of the camp to secure the safety of children and all residents in the camp.

"This recent increase in violence in the camp highlights the urgent need for longer-term solutions for children in al-Hol. Syrian children should be safely reintegrated into their local communities and foreign children should be repatriated to their countries of origin in a safe and dignified way".