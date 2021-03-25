Left Menu

NCB raids underway in Mumbai's Dongri, Nagpada

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting raids on the alleged hideouts of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan in Dongri and Nagpada areas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:08 IST
NCB raids underway in Mumbai's Dongri, Nagpada
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is conducting raids on the alleged hideouts of Dawood Ibrahim aide Chinku Pathan in Dongri and Nagpada areas. Raids are being conducted at places of a person who is considered close to Pathan. Drugs in small amount have been recovered during the search, it said.

According to the NCB, the person is a history-sheeter and used to allegedly supply drugs to people connected with the film industry. Some of his associates were arrested earlier, it added. In February, a drug peddler identified as Ejaz Psycho, who is an associate of Chinku Pathan and Arif Bhujwal was arrested.

Ejaz was arrested from Dongri area and MDMA drugs worth Rs 15 lakh and 25 mobile phones were recovered from him. Chinku Pathan was arrested by the NCB on January 20 with a huge quantity of drugs from the Dongri area of the city. Pathan is currently under the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad as NCB found a Dawood connection while investigating the drugs case.

Pathan is the grandson of gangster Karim Lala and is a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress Thursday, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence.Thats been a familiar theme for l...

Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns over big companies that might lose their listings on US exchanges. Tokyos Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.1 per cent and Seoul and Sydney logged modest gains. Hong K...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance UPA is paralysed now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021