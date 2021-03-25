Left Menu

UNICEF outraged by attacks against families and children in Niger

UNICEF strongly urges all parties to protect children and keep them out of harm’s way.

UNICEF | Niamey | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:22 IST
UNICEF outraged by attacks against families and children in Niger
“UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Government to take all measures to ensure the safety of children and their families and appeals to all parties to stop attacks on children in Niger.” Image Credit: Twitter(@FAOnews)

"UNICEF is deeply shocked and outraged by the terrible attacks directed against families and children and perpetrated by unidentified armed groups in the villages of Intazayene, Bakorate et Wistane in the Tillia department of Tahoua region, March 21.

"We are saddened to confirm that at least 137 civilians – including twenty-two children aged 5 to 17 were killed and several others were injured or separated from their families. We express our deepest sympathies to the victims, families and communities impacted by these brutal attacks.

"Civilians were just fetching water when the attacks occurred.

"It is the second deadly attack on civilians in a week. On March 15, unidentified armed groups attacked and killed at least 58 civilians – including six children – returning from a weekly market in the Banibangou department, Tillaberi region, near the Malian border.

"Killing and injuring children is a grave violation of human rights. UNICEF strongly urges all parties to protect children and keep them out of harm's way.

"The continuing conflict, repeated attacks, and access restrictions due to insecurity and violence are hampering our ability to reach those most in need, including two million children who require humanitarian assistance.

"Attacks on children and families must stop, once and for all. Enough is enough.

"UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Government to take all measures to ensure the safety of children and their families and appeals to all parties to stop attacks on children in Niger."

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress Thursday, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence.Thats been a familiar theme for l...

Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns over big companies that might lose their listings on US exchanges. Tokyos Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.1 per cent and Seoul and Sydney logged modest gains. Hong K...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...

Raut says Pawar should helm UPA, Cong reminds him of its MVA support

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the United Progressive Alliance UPA is paralysed now, and hence a non-Congress leader like Sharad Pawar should head that coalition.He made the statement while speaking to reporters in New Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021