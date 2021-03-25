Left Menu

Southern Army Commander visits Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre and QMTI

At the Queen Mary’s Technical Institute (QMTI), they reviewed the vocational and soft skills training being imparted to the physically disabled soldiers. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:44 IST
The Army Commander witnessed the efforts being put in by both these institutes to rehabilitate the physically disabled soldiers and integrate them with society. Image Credit: Twitter(@IaSouthern)

Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command along with Mrs Anita Nain, Regional President, Army Wives Welfare Association Southern Command visited the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) and Queen Mary's Technical Institute (QMTI) on 24 Mar 2021. The Army Commander witnessed the efforts being put in by both these institutes to rehabilitate the physically disabled soldiers and integrate them with society.

At PRC the General and his wife interacted with International Paraplegic Sportsmen and Quadriplegic Residents and complimented the staff and residents for running the UdChalo Call Centre, Vocational Training Workshop, Hydrotherapy - cum - Swimming Pool, Indoor Sports Complex and Mouth Painting Centre to keep the soldiers motivated during the rehabilitation process.

At the Queen Mary's Technical Institute (QMTI), they reviewed the vocational and soft skills training being imparted to the physically disabled soldiers. They visited areas where various rehabilitation courses in Information Technology including Hardware, Software and Networking and facilities to train electrician, fitters, automotive repair mechanics etc were being conducted and appreciated the efforts being put in by the disabled personnel undergoing training at QMTI and the staff during the interaction.

Lieutenant General JS Nain lauded the efforts of both these institutes towards empowering the disabled soldiers through imparting vocational, soft and entrepreneurial skills thereby facilitating their rehabilitation and transformation to start contributing positively to the society reflecting the true character and fighting spirit of a soldier.

(With Inputs from PIB)

