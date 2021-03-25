Left Menu

Three brothers drink sanitiser in absence of alcohol, die

Three daily wage workers, all brothers, lost their lives after allegedly consuming sanitiser, the Bhopal Police have informed.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 12:46 IST
Three brothers drink sanitiser in absence of alcohol, die
Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police. Image Credit: ANI

Three daily wage workers, all brothers, lost their lives after allegedly consuming sanitiser, the Bhopal Police have informed. Out of the three, one of the brothers died in Jahangirabad and the other two lost their lives in MP Nagar.

The victims allegedly drank sanitiser due to the non-availability of alcohol on March 21 due to COVID-19 restrictions after which their health deteriorated leading to death. Ankit Jaiswal, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said," We have just received information that three brothers have died after drinking alcohol. We do not know where and in which condition they sat and drank sanitiser. We will investigate it". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cineworld looks to raise debt cap after $3 bln loss in 2020

Cineworld said on Thursday it will ask shareholders to approve a raise in its debt ceiling next month to allow it to borrow more money to shore up its shattered finances after reporting a 3 billion loss for 2020.The Regal owner, forced by t...

Congress to press Big Tech CEOs over speech, misinformation

The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress Thursday, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence.Thats been a familiar theme for l...

Asian markets mixed after tech sell-off on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday, as Chinese benchmarks stalled on concerns over big companies that might lose their listings on US exchanges. Tokyos Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.1 per cent and Seoul and Sydney logged modest gains. Hong K...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.1218 p.m.Mumbai police have collected a fine of Rs four crore in a month from two lakh people in the city, who were found not wearing ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021