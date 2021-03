BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd proposes appointment of Jacob A. Frenkel as Chairman

Plus500 Ltd: * DIRECTORATE CHANGE / NEW PROPOSED CHAIRMAN

* PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF PROFESSOR JACOB A. FRENKEL AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS * IT IS INTENDED THAT HE WILL SUCCEED PENNY JUDD AS CHAIRMAN FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

