Four members of "debt-ridden" family end life in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 25 (PTI): Four members of a family in ''heavy debt'' allegedly died by suicide in Mancherial district, police said on Thursday.

The four--a man, his wife, a daughter, and son- were found hanging at their home in Kasipet Mandal by one of their relatives on Thursday morning, they said.

The man was doing farming for the past several years on land taken on lease but had recently suffered crop loss besides he had also debts which he took to perform his daughter's marriage last year, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official said, the man had taken loans from some people, and he was under debt to the tune of lakhs of rupees, which forced the family to take the extreme step.

In a suicide note purportedly written by the head of the household, he stated he was unable to repay the debts and decided to end his life along with the family members, the official said.

A case was registered and the probe was on.

