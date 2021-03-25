Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 8.9% in 2020

Britain's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 8.9% in 2020, largely driven by a slump in economic activity due to measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, provisional government data showed on Thursday.

Greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 414 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a preliminary report. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale Editing by Gareth Jones)

