NFL-Patriots' Herron hailed after helping stop attempted sexual assault

"It was in the middle of the day, not one cloud in the sky and a very open field.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 15:16 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinHerron75)

New England Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was honored with an "Outstanding Citizen" certificate by the Tempe Police Department after he helped to stop an attempted sexual assault in a park. Herron intervened after he saw a 71-year-old woman shoved to the ground by an assailant. He shouted to draw attention and restrained the attacker with the help of a second man, Murry Rogers until police arrived.

"We are here to honor two good Samaritans that intervened during this vicious attack and detained the suspect until police could arrive and make sure he was taken into custody," Detective Natalie Barela said at a news conference. "If not for the swift actions of Justin Herron and Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could've been much worse."

"You see it in movies and TV all the time, but you never think it's going to happen in real life until it does.

The 25-year-old, who was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, was overwhelmed after meeting the victim.

"It was heartwarming to see her, but also gut-wrenching to see how she responded to the trauma," he said. "No one should go through that. It was emotional for me and everybody in the room."

