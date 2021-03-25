Kremlin says Russian rouble and debt market volatility is perhaps higher than usual ahead of expected U.S. sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that rouble and debt market volatility was perhaps higher than usual ahead of expected U.S. sanctions, but said he disagreed with the idea that Russian markets were in disarray.

The Russian rouble hit its weakest level this year on Wednesday while rouble-denominated treasury bonds hovered near a one-year low as the market braced for imminent U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

The rouble opened stronger versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday, supported by local tax payment requirements, recovering from its lowest point so far this year.

