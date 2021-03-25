Tigress translocated from Odisha to MP's Kanha reserve

A tigress has been translocated to Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) of Madhya Pradesh from Satkosia in Odisha, a forest official said on Thursday.

The big cat was released into a special enclosure at Ghorela in the reserve on Wednesday night, the official said.

The tigress named Sundari along with a tiger had been sent to Satkosia from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve as part of a rehabilitation program in 2018, the official said.

The tiger was allegedly killed by poachers in Odisha, while the tigress had killed two persons in the eastern state, following which she was confined in an enclosure, the forest sources said.

''Due to some unwanted incidents and for the safety of people, Sundari was confined in an enclosure for the last two years. Later, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) suspended the translocation program and directed Odisha to return the tigress to Madhya Pradesh,'' KTR field director S K Singh said.

A petition was also filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and the court last year directed to bring back the tigress to Kanha for training, he said.

A team of officials and a veterinary doctor went to Satkosia and brought the big cat back to Mukki range of KTR, the official said.

On Thursday morning, the forest staff closely monitored the tigress's activities and found her healthy and active, he said, adding that the animal will be released into the natural environment after some time.

