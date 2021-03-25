Left Menu

Britain's greenhouse gas emissions dropped 9% in 2020 amid pandemic

Government measures over the past year to control the pandemic have at times shut down large parts of the economy, leading to lower power demand and fewer cars on the road. "This large fall in 2020 is primarily due to the large reduction in the use of road transport during the nationwide lockdowns and the reduction in business activity," the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a preliminary report.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 16:34 IST
Britain's greenhouse gas emissions dropped 9% in 2020 amid pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions fell by 8.9% in 2020, largely driven by a slump in economic activity due to measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, provisional government data showed on Thursday. Government measures over the past year to control the pandemic have at times shut down large parts of the economy, leading to lower power demand and fewer cars on the road.

"This large fall in 2020 is primarily due to the large reduction in the use of road transport during the nationwide lockdowns and the reduction in business activity," the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a preliminary report. GHG emissions were estimated at 414.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020, down from 454.8 million the previous year, the data showed.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, the main GHG, were estimated to be 326 million tonnes, 10.7% lower than in 2019. Britain's emissions have fallen for the last eight years in a row, and are now 48.8% below 1990 levels, the data showed.

The largest emissions drop came in the transport sector, where carbon dioxide emissions fell by almost 20% year-on-year. Emissions in the energy sector fell by almost 12%, driven by a reduction in electricity use and also an increase in the amount of electricity coming from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 which will require changes to the way people eat and travel, as well as how electricity is produced. Greenpeace said the government must focus on longer-term measures to see sustained reductions and meet its climate targets.

"It's important the government does not celebrate this, instead it must ramp up action to genuinely slash emissions in a meaningful way from every sector of society," Greenpeace UK's policy director, Doug Parr said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Transgender politicians and government officials around the world

Rachel Levine made history this week as the first openly transgender person confirmed in a top government job by the U.S. Senate, with senators voting 52-48 to approve her appointment as assistant health secretary in Joe Bidens administrati...

South Sudan receives India made COVID-19 vaccines

South Sudan on Thursday received Made in India COVID-19 vaccines, informed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Solidarity with Africas youngest nation. South Sudan receives Made in India vaccines, Jaishankar said in a tweet.India, whic...

No action in Delkar case against official till Apr 9: Maha

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not take any coercive action against Dadra and Nagar Haveli Collector Sandeep Kumar Singh, who has been booked for abetment of suicide of MP Mohan Delkar, till A...

J-K admin brought transparency and put end to corruption: LG

Asserting that his administration has brought transparency in the system and put an end to corruption, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said his priority is to speed up the development work in the union territor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021