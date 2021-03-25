Two-day lockdown may be imposed in Indore on Holi due to rising COVID cases

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state government is considering imposing a two-day lockdown in the city on Holi. This was discussed in a meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat with divisional officers on Thursday.

In the meeting, it was discussed that besides Sunday, a lockdown of two days would be observed on Holi. Speaking to reporters after the meeting Silawat said, "This matter will also be discussed with the people and the proposal will be sent to the government after which a decision will be taken. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has already said that in Indore festivals of all religions should be celebrated at home."

Madhya Pradesh is among the ten states displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The state reported 1,712 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India has reported 53,476 new cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

