170 GW of renewable energy capacity either operational or under development: R K Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:20 IST
170 GW of renewable energy capacity either operational or under development: R K Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

As much as 170.14 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydropower units, have either been installed or under various stages of development or bidding at February-end this year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The statement assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity by December 2022.

''A total of 92.97 GW renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) has been cumulatively installed in the country as on February 28, 2021. Further, a capacity of 50.15 GW is under various stages of under-implementation, and a capacity of 27.02 GW is under various stages of bidding.

''Therefore, a total of 170.14 GW capacity has either been installed or under various stages of implementations/bidding,'' Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha. The minister told the House that the government has set a target of achieving 175 GW installed renewable energy capacity (excluding large hydro) by December 2022.

In another reply to the House, the minister said, ''The installed capacity of solar power has reached 39,083.67 MW at the end of February 2021, which is about 15 times of the capacity of 2,632 MW at the end of 2013-14.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

