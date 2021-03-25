Left Menu

Fighting in town near Mozambique gas hub continues for second day - sources

Mozambique's government confirmed that the town, in its northern-most province of Cabo Delgado and just kilometers from the perimeter of gas developments led by oil majors like Total, came under a three-pronged attack on Wednesday, and security forces were working to establish order. Palma falls within a 25-kilometer "special security area" that the French oil major had requested from the government after suspending work at the site due to security issues.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:28 IST
Fighting in town near Mozambique gas hub continues for second day - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fighting around the Mozambique town of Palma, which is adjacent to gas projects worth $60 billion, entered a second day on Thursday, two security sources and a diplomat told Reuters. Mozambique's government confirmed that the town, in its northern-most province of Cabo Delgado and just kilometres from the perimeter of gas developments led by oil majors like Total, came under a three-pronged attack on Wednesday, and security forces were working to establish order.

Palma falls within a 25-kilometer "special security area" that the French oil major had requested from the government after suspending work at the site due to security issues. Total had just said on Wednesday, before the attack, that it would resume construction as this zone had been set up.

The company had no immediate comment on the impact of the attack on its operations. Since 2017, the Cabo Delgado province has been home to a festering Islamist insurgency linked to Islamic State.

Within a few hours of Total's announcement, strategically important Palma, which hosts numerous international companies looking to cash in on one of the biggest gas finds in a decade, had been hit with its first major strike. Mozambique's forces had not repelled the attack as of Thursday morning and fighting was ongoing, according to the sources who are in touch with the Mozambique government and security or military officials.

The sources declined to be named because it would jeopardize their work. "The defense and security forces are pursuing the enemy to establish security and order quickly," the government said in a statement on Thursday, adding the attack, which began around 14:15 GMT on Wednesday in three locations, had sent residents fleeing into the bush for cover.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage caused because communications with the town had been cut, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CG Power board okays liquidation of CG Sales Network Malaysia

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to liquidate its step down subsidiary CG Sales Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. March 2...

The way we started both series was key: SA women's coach on successful India tour

South Africa womens team on Thursday returned to the country after wrapping up their successful T20I and ODI series against India. South Africa clinched the shorter-format series with a 2-1 scoreline and also won the ODI leg of their tour b...

Stringent tests required to be passed now to get driving licence: Gadkari

Those seeking driving licences are now required to pass a set of stringent skill tests that include reversing a vehicle with reasonable accuracy to qualify for it, Parliament was informed on Thursday.Also, passing percentage in order to be ...

GAIL Gas, Confidence Petroleum sign pact for CNG stations in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Mar 25 PT GAIL Gas and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd CPIL on Thursday signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru as they looked to strengthen the network supplying clean CNG to automobiles in the IT capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021