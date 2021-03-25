Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal - Evergreen

Rescue teams to work on plan to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal - EvergreenReuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:29 IST
Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat a giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the company leasing the ship said on Thursday.
Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp said Smit Salvage from the Netherlands and Nippon Salvage from Japan had been appointed by the shipowner and would work alongside the captain and the Suez Canal Authority.
