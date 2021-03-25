CRPF convoy attacked by terrorists on Srinagar outskirts; 1 killed, 3 injured

One CRPF personnel was killed and three injured after terrorists opened fire at them in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. "LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) is involved in this attack," Inspector General Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Terrorists attacked a convoy of the CRPF and fled, the police official said. The jawans injured in the attack have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)