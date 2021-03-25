Left Menu

Farmers prepared for a long haul, will relent only when demands met: Rakesh Tikait

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:16 IST
Farmers prepared for a long haul, will relent only when demands met: Rakesh Tikait
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the agitating farmers were prepared for a long haul and will relent only when their demands are met.

Tikait reiterated that the Centre must withdraw the farm laws and provide a legal guarantee on MSP.

He said the farm laws were not only adversely affecting the farmers but will impact other sections as well.

"This fight is not just of farmers but it is also for the poor, small traders..," said Tikait while addressing a farmers' 'maha panchayat at Assandh in this district.

Asserting that farmers were prepared for a long haul, he said, "This agitation will go on for long. We have made preparations till November-December." Referring to his late father Mahender Singh Tikait, he said, "Tikait sahib used to say that when Haryana stands in support of an agitation, government shivers." "They tried to break our agitation by dividing it into lines of Punjab and Haryana and projecting it as specific to a particular state but that did not work," he said, hitting out at the government.

Tikait said the government may try to impose restrictions in the garb of coronavirus pandemic at places where farmers are sitting in large numbers as part of the ongoing stir but that will not deter them.

"There is the possibility that in the name of the corona, restrictions may be imposed but our agitation will go on. We will follow all the guidelines, but we will not end our dharnas," he asserted.

He also said farmers have shown how to manage their time for the stir as well as for their crops.

Tikait said the agitation was drawing good support from several states across the country including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Enacted in September 2020, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have been insisting that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ReshaMandi raises USD 1.7 mln

ReshaMandi, an agritech startup working in the silk supply chain, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million Rs 12.25 crore in seed funding. The Bengaluru-based company plans to use the funds for strengthening its digital platform and e...

Macron admits failures in vaccine rollout as Covid-19 cases surge in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has admitted failures in the countrys vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and vowed to accelerate the rollout, days after the government was forced to impose new coronavirus restrictions to contain a surge...

GAIL Gas, Confidence Petroleum sign deal to set up 100 CNG stations in Bengaluru

GAIL Gas Limited, and Confidence Petroleum India Limited CPIL on Thursday signed an agreement for setting up 100 CNG Stations in Bengaluru.CPIL will set up and operate 100 CNG stations associated facilities of GAIL Gas Limited here, a join...

IMF agrees to release USD 500 million loan for Pakistan: Report

The IMF has agreed to release the next tranche of USD 500 million loan for Pakistan after approving four pending reviews of the cash-strapped countrys economic progress.The International Monetary Fund had agreed in 2019 to provide Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021